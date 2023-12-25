Janhvi Kapoor Shows Sheer Elegance In Blush Pink See-through Saree

Be it western or Indian, Janhvi Kapoor is a name in Bollywood who never fails to impress with her fashion choices. Her impeccable fashion every time takes centre stage and sets the fashion bar high. Her wardrobe collection has masterpiece outfits that will leave you spellbound, just like her latest ethnic outfit. For an event in the town, Janhvi Kapoor wore a sheer saree that radiates elegance. Let’s dive into her full look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Blush Pink Saree Look

The enchanting beauty, this time, dropped some super beautiful photos on her Instagram handle last night from the event. She made a head-turning moment on the red carpet in a blush pink saree from the wardrobe collection of Manish Malhotra. The diva paired the saree with a crystal jewelled blouse embellished with pearls and Swarovski diamond, epitomising effortless regal grace and charm.

To elevate her mesmerising appearance, Janhvi Kapoor opts for gemstone stud earrings from Manish Malhotra jewellery. The clean, combed mid-parted bun hairstyle allows her beautiful saree to take centre stage. With the winged eyeliner, she gives her eyes an edgy touch. The rosy cheeks and pink lips complement her blush-pink glam. Throughout the mesmerising moments, Janhvi spreads her gorgeousness effortlessly.

Did you like Janhvi Kapoor’s blush pink sheer elegance? Drop your views in the comments.