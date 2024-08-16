Janhvi Kapoor To Disha Patani: 4 Actresses’ Make Corset Lehengas A Trend In Bollywood

Corset lehengas have emerged as a bold and glamorous trend in Bollywood, blending traditional elegance with modern allure. Several actresses have embraced this chic fusion, setting new fashion standards. Here are four actresses, including Janhvi Kapoor and Disha Patani, who have made corset lehengas a must-have trend in the industry.

Check out the trending corset lehenga looks of Bollywood celebrities, from Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani-

1. Janhvi Kapoor’s Modern Elegance

Janhvi Kapoor has effortlessly made corset lehengas a style statement. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, she recently donned a stunning corset lehenga in ivory and beige. The off-shoulder fitted corset highlights her toned figure, while the flowing heavy work lehenga adds a touch of traditional grace. Her choice of minimal accessories and sleek hairstyle completed the look, showcasing how modern elegance can be achieved with a corset lehenga.

2. Disha Patani’s Beautiful Blue Corset Lehenga

With bold fashion choices, Disha Patani has taken the corset lehenga trend to new heights. Her recent appearance in a striking blue corset strapless sheer heavy intricate embroidery and a daring neckline blouse paired with a matching voluminous lehenga created a dramatic effect, making her stand out at any event. Disha’s confident style and striking presence make her a trendsetter in this category.

3. Kiara Advani’s Chic Twist Ivory Corset Lehenga

Kiara Advani has also embraced the corset lehenga trend with a chic twist. Her choice of ivory corset lehenga showcases her youthful style and dynamic personality. The strapless sheer corset design blouse accentuated her curves, while the lehenga with diamond and pearl embellishment elements provided a perfect balance. Kiara’s look shows how corset lehengas can be fashionable and versatile.

4. Sobhita Dhulipala’s Fashion Forward In Champagne Lehenga

Shobhita Dhulipala, known for her avant-garde fashion sense, has made a mark with her corset lehenga looks. Her choice includes champagne-colored fabrics, intricate beadwork, and a deep corset top, reflecting her fashion-forward approach. The fit has an elegant heavy embroidery lehenga that makes for a striking combination. Sobhita’s ability to experiment with styles makes her a key figure in popularising the corset lehenga trend.

Corset lehengas have quickly become a trend in Bollywood, thanks to the fashion-forward choices of actresses like Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Their innovative takes on this traditional garment blend modern style with classic elegance, making the corset lehenga a must-have for anyone looking to make a statement at their next event.