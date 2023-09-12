Movies | Celebrities

Jawan stars the top beauties of Bollywood and South, Deepika Padukone and Nayanthara, respectively. Here, take a look at whose floor-sweeping ruffle gown is making you crave it

Shah Rukh Khan‘s ‘Jawan‘ has made history with the biggest opening day collection at the box office. The massive craze among the audience can be witnessed with the box office figures increasing day by day. Along with the superstar King Khan, the film also has the queen Nayanthara in the lead role while Deepika Padukone features in a short cameo. However, as per the reviews, Deepika is lauded for her performance, while Nayanthara doesn’t seem to have created a place in the audience’s hearts. However, that’s about the film. Let’s check out whose styling sense I’m the floor-sweeping ruffle gown screams attention.

Deepika Padukone’s In Bold Red Ruffle Gown

For the Cannes Film Festival 2022, Deepika made a mercury-raising appearance in a bold red floor-sweeping ruffle gown from Louis Vuitton. The thin slip dress also has an extremely low neckline and back open, making her look nothing short of a fairytale princess. The mere ruffle detail adds an extra dose of playful vibe. Her glamour is on point with her bold red lips and overall makeup.

On the other hand, Nayanthara from the Vogue collection in 2019 embraces her strong woman vibes in the sky blue dense ruffle dress. The up-and-down floor-sweeping ruffle pattern makes her appearance grand. The big flower on her shoulder makes it more interesting. With bold, matter brown lips and smokey eyes, she was a sight to behold.

Comparing both beauties, taking one name for us is impossible. However, whose floor-sweeping ruffle gown and makeup scream attention? Let us know.