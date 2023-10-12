Jeans Top For Girls: Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Are Ultimate Inspiration

The Jeans top era is never going to end. The stylists revive the jeans top style every year, introducing new patterns, cuts, and styles. And if you are looking for some refreshing options, take inspiration from the ultimate queens, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt. Check out the examples below.

Kiara Advani’s Jeans Top Style

The stunning Kiara shows her comfort glam in the casual jeans top style. She opts for a grey sleeveless body-fitting top with a low neck paired with a high waist jeans. The beautiful butterfly print and pearls embellished in the jeans look stylish. You can get this look for your college days.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Jeans Top Style

Be the heartthrob in the fall season just like Shraddha in this beautiful jeans top fashion. The actress opts for a yellow floral top with tie-knot detailing on her sleeves. She pairs this with straight-fit blue jeans. And the single-strip details look stunning.

Alia Bhatt’s Jeans Top Style

Be the trendsetter like Alia Bhatt in the pop-colored jeans top style. The actress chooses a green sparkling wollen top with a collar neckline. She pairs this vibrant piece with the whitewashed flare jeans. Alia looks chic and classy, making it an ideal choice for the office.

Whose look in jeans and top did you like? Let us know in the comments box below.