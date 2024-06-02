Kajal Aggarwal Looks Breathtaking In Stunning Denim Co-ord Set, See Pics!

The ever-charming Kajal Aggarwal is a fashion star who seamlessly blends classic and contemporary styles. Her collection includes exquisite sarees, dresses, and fashionable ensembles. She has a fantastic sense of style and exudes elegance and beauty everywhere. Her Instagram profile is also full of eye-catching, stylish clothing. She once again shows off her gorgeous style on Instagram, this time in a denim co-ord set. Look at her attire below-

Kajal Aggarwal’s Denim Co-ord Set Appearance-

Kajal Aggarwal looks gorgeous in her denim vest and skirt. The outfit has a blue cloud tie-dye printed denim collar, sleeveless, sunflower embroidered blazer and paired with high-waisted straight ankle-length fringed hemline skirt that highlight a blue denim blazer, making it a modern masterpiece. This attire flatters her curves, and the denim fabric gives texture and contrast to the dress, making it more appealing overall. The outfit is from Shahin Mannan fashion Label and it costs Rs. 44,500.

Kajal’s Beauty Appearance-

Her beautiful, side-parted, straight bouncy open tresses enhance the attire and provide a touch of sophistication. Her flawless base with a dewy finish, groomed brows, thick lashes, brown eyeshadow, and creamy lips draw attention to her eyes, creating a beautiful look. Her basic statement maroon heels compliment the dress without overwhelming it. In the photographs, she exudes confidence while flaunting her stunning outfit and killer personality.

This denim co-ord set is versatile option depending on the occasion, making it a must-have in any fashion-forward wardrobe.

