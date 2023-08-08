ADVERTISEMENT
Kajal Aggarwal Sets Fire To The Rain In Shimmery Red Sequin Saree

Kajal Aggarwal is a heartthrob diva in the world of entertainment. Recently she shared a stunning set of pictures in a shimmery red saree to set fire to her avatar

Author: Aarti Tiwari
08 Aug,2023 01:05:28
Kajal Aggarwal Sets Fire To The Rain In Shimmery Red Sequin Saree 841082

Kajal Aggarwal is here is set fire in modern style with traditional flair. She is embracing the elegance of a timeless saree but with a twist of shimmers. If you want to take saree fashion to the next level, take inspiration from gorgeous Kajal. Her shimmery look proves you can elevate your glam like never before. She is the sass queen in the town.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Shimmery Red Saree Look

Styled in Manish Malhotra’s stunning shimmery red saree with sleeveless blouse Kajal Aggarwal exudes effortless charm. With the sprinkle of glitter, she radiates confidence and class wherever she goes. Nishtha Bhandari artistically styled the diva with class and statement. Her makeup with bold eyes blushed cheeks, nude lips, and sleek hairstyle rounded her appearance.

Who says you cannot slay in a saree? This ethnic drape is enough to rule over hearts. Wear the magic of shimmer and glitter, and be the diva you want to be. Her boldness in the new avatar has mesmerized her fans and viewers. Undoubtedly she is setting fire to the rain with her hotness in the hottest hue. With her style, she has become the epitome of classy charm.

Kajal Aggarwal Sets Fire To The Rain In Shimmery Red Sequin Saree 841079

Kajal Aggarwal Sets Fire To The Rain In Shimmery Red Sequin Saree 841080

In the picture, she posed in different shades as a shimmer shines. Her grace has impressed the mass.

So do you like Kajal Aggarwal’s new glam in the shimmery red saree? Please drop your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

