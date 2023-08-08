Kajal Aggarwal Sets Fire To The Rain In Shimmery Red Sequin Saree

Kajal Aggarwal is here is set fire in modern style with traditional flair. She is embracing the elegance of a timeless saree but with a twist of shimmers. If you want to take saree fashion to the next level, take inspiration from gorgeous Kajal. Her shimmery look proves you can elevate your glam like never before. She is the sass queen in the town.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Shimmery Red Saree Look

Styled in Manish Malhotra’s stunning shimmery red saree with sleeveless blouse Kajal Aggarwal exudes effortless charm. With the sprinkle of glitter, she radiates confidence and class wherever she goes. Nishtha Bhandari artistically styled the diva with class and statement. Her makeup with bold eyes blushed cheeks, nude lips, and sleek hairstyle rounded her appearance.

Who says you cannot slay in a saree? This ethnic drape is enough to rule over hearts. Wear the magic of shimmer and glitter, and be the diva you want to be. Her boldness in the new avatar has mesmerized her fans and viewers. Undoubtedly she is setting fire to the rain with her hotness in the hottest hue. With her style, she has become the epitome of classy charm.

In the picture, she posed in different shades as a shimmer shines. Her grace has impressed the mass.

