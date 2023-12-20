Kajal Aggarwal Poses With Son Neil Kitchlu, Raashi Khanna Awestruck

Kajal Aggarwal, the ever-charming South Indian actress, often attracts the news headlines with every Instagram post. And we know we are in for a treat whenever the actress shares a new post. Undoubtedly, the latest one is no exception as the diva embraces motherhood as she poses with her little bundle of joy, Neil Kitchlu, to which Raashi Khanna couldn’t resist reacting.

Treating her fans amidst the busy work day, Kajal Aggarwal shares a cute set of photos on her Instagram handle. In the images, she can be seen posing with her little son, Niel Kitchlu. The mother-son duo poses in the light of the golden hour. Dressed in a casual shirt and pants, Kajal Aggarwal holds her son Neil tight in her arms. At the same time, the little one looks adorable in a printed grey co-ordinated set. In the other photo, Kajal kisses Neil’s forehead, making a wholesome moment.

Sharing these photos, Kajal Aggarwal, in her caption, revealed that she couldn’t resist spending time with her son when he visited her at the shoot location.

On the other hand, Farzi actress Raashi Khanna couldn’t resist witnessing this adorable mother-son duo and, in the caption, wrote, “Cuties (with heart popping emojis.)”.

Did you like Kajal Aggarwal’s quality time with her son Neil Kitchlu? Share your thoughts in the comments box.