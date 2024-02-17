Kajal Aggarwal Channels Her Inner Charm In Black Co-ord Set, Checkout Photos

The ever-charming Kajal Aggarwal is a style icon who flawlessly combines traditional and contemporary fashion. Her wardrobe collection showcases a mix of elegant sarees, chic dresses, and trendy ensembles. She has an impeccable sense of fashion and exudes grace and glamour wherever she goes. Yet again, she treats us with her cool fashion in a black co-ord set.

Kajal Aggarwal’s Black Co-ord Set

Wow, wow, and how! Kajal has the knack to pull every look to perfection. The actress revives the co-ord fashion with her this cheeks ensemble. The actress dons a black high neck-collared sleeves blazer with metallic buttons, adding an extra dose of sophistication. She pairs this with the matching black flared pants, creating a bossy look that you can steal for office fashion.

Kajal’s style doesn’t end there; the actress continues to impress with her minute details as she styled her hair with a wavy open hairstyle, giving her a breezy look. With the small diamond studs, she completes her glam. With the black winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and pink matte lips, she completed her wow appearance. What adds to her bubbly vibe a statement touch is the classy wristwatch. With the black high heels, she rounds her look. Her bubbly face and charismatic smile in the pictures have left fans spellbound.

Did you like Kajal Aggarwal’s black co-ord set look? Please drop your views in the comments box below.