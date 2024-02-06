Unique Ways To Reveal Pregnancy News Inspired By Bollywood Celebrities

Pregnancy is the most surreal experience in life for a woman. Bringing life into this world is a blessing; undoubtedly, many of us wait for special moments in our lives. Though lots of pain and changes are happening, the happiness of a new life is above everything else. And we like to announce this good news in the best way possible. So we have got you covered. Here are unique ways to reveal pregnancy news inspired by Indian celebrities, from Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma.
- Alia Bhatt: The heartthrob diva welcomed her first child, a baby girl, in 2022. But the announcement of Alia’s pregnancy was very different and unique as she dropped an image of the sonography screen featuring the womb and herself on the bed with Ranbir looking at the picture. This the newest way to announce the good news.
- Ileana D’Cruz: The Barfi actress suddenly announced this news, surprising everyone. She dropped an image of the baby’s clothes with text, “And so the adventure begins.” It’s a perfect way to announce the arrival of a new one. So, are you following her?
- Bipasha Basu: The sensational actress made it official on Instagram with the bold photoshoot images flaunting baby bump. The way Bipasha and Karan pose shows their excitement for the new one. It is a good way to express love and excitement for a new member.
- Kajal Aggarwal: Initially, the actress revealed the news, sharing a glowing picture of herself, and later, she dropped an image featuring herself with her husband adorning her baby bump. Isn’t that the most romantic and lovely way to reveal this news.
- Genelia D’Souza: Genelia and Retiesh announced the good news with a beautiful picture of themselves. The actress flaunted her baby bump, and Retiesh very cutely adored the baby. If you love to make the announcement simple, this is the most suitable way.
- Surveen Chawla: Surveen announced this good news in the cutest way. The actress dropped a picture featuring a photo frame with a photo of herself with her husband and cute little red shoes, hinting at the arrival of a new member. If you want to surprise your partner this is the perfect way.
- Sonam Kapoor: The style icon of Bollywood made a grand announcement of her pregnancy with a stunning photoshoot flaunting her baby. This is like the welcome of a ruler. If you are a fashion lover, this way to announce the good news is perfect.
- Anushka Sharma: Anushka and Virat surprised their fans with an adorable picture of the couple announcing their pregnancy. Anushka flaunted her baby bump in a black polka-dot dress, and Virat hugged her from behind. Wow, what could be the best way to reveal this news?