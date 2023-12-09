Kajal Aggarwal celebrates father Vinay’s birthday with a heartfelt note

The Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal is an avid social media user. The actress often wows her fans with her everyday posts. At times it is her fashion deck ups and then the next moment it is some beautiful cherishing moments with her family. Owing to that, the actress has now taken the moment to celebrate her father Vinay Aggarwal’s birthday with a special post on her social media handle.

Kajal Aggarwal shared adorable pictures with her family, featuring her son, her husband, and her parents. Going all smiles in the pictures, Kajal Aggarwal shared the hearty moments on board, giving some adorable sneak peeks from their family love and bond. Sharing the photos, Kajal wrote, “Happiest birthday nanu! We love you so so much! Our favourite person, @neil_kitchlu and I are blessed to have you! @suman.agg09”

Here take a look at the photos:

In the first picture we see the family in hues of yellow. Looking all glamorous and stunning together in the hues of yellow, the family moment truly bloomed like a burst of sunshine. She went on to share photos from their trip in the series, where we see Vinay Aggarwal all cuddly with his grandkid.

The photos soon after Kajal shared on her gram left her fans all awe in love and respect. One wrote, “Nice family 🤗 but in the entire family you are the special @kajalaggarwalofficial & you are the beautiful 😍🤗 God bless you all 🤗” another wrote, “Happy Birthday @suman.agg09 sir”