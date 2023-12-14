Kajal Aggarwal drops adorable birthday post for her mother-in-law Dheera Kitchlu, read

Singham actress Kajal Aggarwal has once again charmed her fans with a heartwarming Instagram post dedicated to her mother-in-law, Dheera Kitchlu. The actress shared an adorable photo featuring her little son, Neil Kitchlu, cuddled up with his doting grandmother. The captivating snapshot captured the essence of familial love and was accompanied by a sweet caption that read, “Happiest birthday dearest dadi! We love you so much! Can’t wait to see you and celebrate! Smother you with hugs and kisses! @dheerakitchlu @neil_kitchlu @kitchlug.”

See Photos:

In this endearing display of family affection, Kajal Aggarwal not only conveyed heartfelt birthday wishes on behalf of her son Neil, but also showcased the tight-knit bond shared between the generations. The charming post drew the attention of fans, who flooded the comments section with love and warm wishes for Dheera Kitchlu.

This gesture comes shortly after Kajal Aggarwal celebrated her mother-in-law’s birthday with a special post on her social media. The actress commemorated the special occasion by sharing a series of captivating pictures taken during her wedding with Gautam Kitchlu. These glimpses into the family’s cherished moments have resonated with fans, providing a refreshing perspective on the actress’s personal life.

Netizens Reactions

A user wrote, “Aww cutie pie😍 & Happy birthday @dheerakitchlu ji”

Dheera Kitchlu, her mother-in-law reacted saying, “Awww!! Thank you my baby boy!”