ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kanagana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar’s ‘excited’ remarks for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’

Kangana harked back to the time when Karan had expressed similar enthusiasm for her film "Manikarnika." She reminisced that this period was marked by immense adversity, describing it as the "worst smear campaign" she had ever encountered in her career.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Aug,2023 02:05:23
Kanagana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar’s ‘excited’ remarks for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ 844957

Kangana Ranaut responded candidly to Karan Johar’s remarks regarding her upcoming film, “Emergency.” After Karan’s statement expressing his eagerness to watch the film at a recent event, Kangana took to Twitter to provide more context.

Recalling a previous instance, Kangana harked back to the time when Karan had expressed similar enthusiasm for her film “Manikarnika.” She reminisced that this period was marked by immense adversity, describing it as the “worst smear campaign” she had ever encountered in her career. Kangana alleged that during the release weekend of “Manikarnika,” several prominent actors who had worked on the film were allegedly paid to tarnish her reputation and undermine the movie’s prospects. Despite these formidable challenges, “Manikarnika” defied the odds and emerged as one of the most successful weekends in her career.

Here take a look at her tweet:

In her tweet, Kangana openly expressed a sense of apprehension and scepticism about Karan Johar’s renewed excitement for her upcoming film, “Emergency.” Her tweet provided a glimpse into her lingering concerns stemming from past experiences. As she prepares for the release of her portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in “Emergency,” scheduled for November 2023, Kangana’s candid remarks highlight the complex dynamics and history between her and Karan Johar in the world of Indian cinema.

Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut’s tiff

A long-standing public feud between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar has consistently grabbed headlines over the years. Their public exchanges have played out both in interviews and on social media, creating a buzz in the entertainment industry. This ongoing conflict traces its origins back to a pivotal moment on “Koffee With Karan” (KWK) season 5.

Kangana, renowned for her straightforward and candid remarks, took a direct jab at the show’s host, Karan Johar, during her appearance on the show. She boldly labeled him as a ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ in the film industry. Kangana’s unapologetic stance took Karan by surprise, setting off a chain reaction of comments and reactions from both the two of them and other prominent figures in the film industry, all cantered around the contentious issue of nepotism in Bollywood.

This public spat not only exposed deep-seated issues within the industry but also brought the topic of nepotism to the forefront of discussions in Bollywood, sparking a broader conversation about privilege, opportunity, and talent in the world of Indian cinema.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Karan Johar opens up on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, addresses negativity and more 844796
Karan Johar opens up on the success of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, addresses negativity and more
Karan Johar hailed Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Pranali Rathor aka Akshara as they danced to What Jhumka? song, says "That's truly the final stamp of validation" 844877
Karan Johar hailed Rupali Ganguly aka Anupama and Pranali Rathor aka Akshara as they danced to What Jhumka? song, says “That’s truly the final stamp of validation”
Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read 844715
Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read
Viral Video: When Rakhi Sawant apologised to Karan Johar for speaking in Hindi 843966
Viral Video: When Rakhi Sawant apologised to Karan Johar for speaking in Hindi
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here 842481
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey bags Karan Johar’s Kill 842460
Exclusive: Avanish Pandey bags Karan Johar’s Kill
Latest Stories
Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak is now set for its sequel after Gadar, director Subhash Ghai drops insights 845001
Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak is now set for its sequel after Gadar, director Subhash Ghai drops insights
Praggnanandhaa vs. Carlsen: Chess World Cup 2023 heads to thrilling tie-breaker 845156
Praggnanandhaa vs. Carlsen: Chess World Cup 2023 heads to thrilling tie-breaker
Shraddha Kapoor's Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet 844979
Shraddha Kapoor’s Metallic Glam In Silver Pants And Netted Mesh Top Is Wreaking Havoc On Internet
Alia Bhatt recalls when Ranbir Kapoor got L'Eto London's milk cake to Bulgaria on her birthday 845154
Alia Bhatt recalls when Ranbir Kapoor got L’Eto London’s milk cake to Bulgaria on her birthday
Sumbul Touqeer Fulfils Her Dream As She Welcomes 'Naya Sadasya' In Her Life 844956
Sumbul Touqeer Fulfils Her Dream As She Welcomes ‘Naya Sadasya’ In Her Life
Ananya Panday Looks 'Dreamy Barbie' In White Corset Bodice Mini Dress 845148
Ananya Panday Looks ‘Dreamy Barbie’ In White Corset Bodice Mini Dress
Read Latest News