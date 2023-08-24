Kanagana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar’s ‘excited’ remarks for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’

Kangana Ranaut responded candidly to Karan Johar’s remarks regarding her upcoming film, “Emergency.” After Karan’s statement expressing his eagerness to watch the film at a recent event, Kangana took to Twitter to provide more context.

Recalling a previous instance, Kangana harked back to the time when Karan had expressed similar enthusiasm for her film “Manikarnika.” She reminisced that this period was marked by immense adversity, describing it as the “worst smear campaign” she had ever encountered in her career. Kangana alleged that during the release weekend of “Manikarnika,” several prominent actors who had worked on the film were allegedly paid to tarnish her reputation and undermine the movie’s prospects. Despite these formidable challenges, “Manikarnika” defied the odds and emerged as one of the most successful weekends in her career.

Here take a look at her tweet:

Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful… https://t.co/iruVo5wq5o — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2023

In her tweet, Kangana openly expressed a sense of apprehension and scepticism about Karan Johar’s renewed excitement for her upcoming film, “Emergency.” Her tweet provided a glimpse into her lingering concerns stemming from past experiences. As she prepares for the release of her portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in “Emergency,” scheduled for November 2023, Kangana’s candid remarks highlight the complex dynamics and history between her and Karan Johar in the world of Indian cinema.

Karan Johar-Kangana Ranaut’s tiff

A long-standing public feud between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar has consistently grabbed headlines over the years. Their public exchanges have played out both in interviews and on social media, creating a buzz in the entertainment industry. This ongoing conflict traces its origins back to a pivotal moment on “Koffee With Karan” (KWK) season 5.

Kangana, renowned for her straightforward and candid remarks, took a direct jab at the show’s host, Karan Johar, during her appearance on the show. She boldly labeled him as a ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ in the film industry. Kangana’s unapologetic stance took Karan by surprise, setting off a chain reaction of comments and reactions from both the two of them and other prominent figures in the film industry, all cantered around the contentious issue of nepotism in Bollywood.

This public spat not only exposed deep-seated issues within the industry but also brought the topic of nepotism to the forefront of discussions in Bollywood, sparking a broader conversation about privilege, opportunity, and talent in the world of Indian cinema.