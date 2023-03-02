Kareena Kapoor and Suhana Khan might be entirely different from each other when it comes to professional dynamics, age and experience about life. However, if there’s one thing that connects the two in every department, it would be their love for fashion and style. While Kareena Kapoor aka our very own ‘Bebo’ has been stabbing hearts right from the very beginning of her career in the entertainment space, Suhana Khan, on the other hand, has been killing it off-late ever since she became a digital sensation on social media platforms and well, we are truly loving all her style games and appearances for real and in the true sense of the term. While their style and vogue game is quite different from one another, we spot one common difference ladies and gentlemen.

Well, as per the latest spotting moments shared by paparazzi, recently, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted dazzling and stabbing hearts with perfection in their sleevless style casual tops and well, seeing the same, we are totally feeling the heat and going bananas for real and in the true sense of the term. Well, do you all wish to check it out and get some fashion inspiration coming your way ladies and gentlemen? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and droolworthy stuff, right folks? Brilliant, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com