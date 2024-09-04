Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Boss Mom Vibes in Black Pantsuit Steal Son Jeh’s Heart: A Love-Filled Moment Caught on Camera

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the ultimate fashion icon of Bollywood, has once again proven why she’s the queen of style. At the trailer launch of her upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders, Kareena donned a breathtaking black pantsuit that exuded boss-mom vibes.

The ensemble, comprising a full-sleeved blazer with double lapel collars and padded shoulders, added a touch of sophistication to her overall look. The fitted blazer, cinched at the waist, featured stylish side pockets and flared trousers in a similar color palette. Kareena’s bold move to ditch a shirt underneath added an edgy touch to her outfit.

Accessories were kept minimal, with golden statement earrings and tinted shades that perfectly complemented her monochromatic attire. Her glamorous makeup, consisting of a matte base, blushed cheeks, and nude lips, accentuated her striking features. Her luscious brunette locks were left open, framing her face.

However, what stole the show was the adorable moment her younger son, Jeh, captured on camera. As Kareena prepared for the event at home, Jeh snapped a photo of his momma looking stunning in her black pantsuit. The image speaks volumes about their bond and Jeh’s love for his mother.

Kareena took to Instagram to share the moment, captioning it, “Mama’s gotta go to work… see you at the cinemas on September 13.” The post has garnered immense attention, with fans and followers praising Kareena’s impeccable style and her special connection with Jeh.

The Buckingham Murders trailer launch was a star-studded event, but Kareena’s look undoubtedly stole the spotlight. Her confidence, poise, and undeniable charm make her a true fashion icon.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion sense is unparalleled; this look adds to her impressive style portfolio. The Buckingham Murders will be released on September 13, and fans can’t wait to see more of Kareena’s captivating performances.