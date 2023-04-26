ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Ananya Panday and goofy BTS diaries, come check out

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Apr,2023 14:43:26
Kareena Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Ananya Panday are three of the most admired and loved actresses that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. While Kareena Kapoor started her career many years back in Hindi cinema around the early years of the 2000 decade, Pooja Hegde, on the other hand, became a part of the South regional entertainment industry before eventually being a part of the Hindi entertainment industry. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, became a part of the Hindi entertainment industry since 2019 and well, ever since then, we are in love with her and how. Kareena kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Ananya Panday, all three of them are active on social media and that’s what we love the most.

Well, right now, guess what ladies and gentlemen? All three of them were spotted together in an Instagram story shared by stylist Tanya Ghavri and well, we are truly in awe of them. All three of them are seen having a blast individually in the respective BTS shots. While Kareena Kapoor is seen dazzling in a blue outfit, Ananya Panday is looking killer in sky blue one-shoulder dress. Pooja Hegde, on the other hand is winning hearts in a multicolored floral outfit. See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, what’s your take and opinion on these cute BTS videos? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

