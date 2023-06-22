ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena Kapoor snaps hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Jeh performing yoga, see cute family moments

The Kapoor-Khan family all gathered on the mat, embracing the serenity and harmony of yoga. Saif and baby Jeh, like a dynamic duo, strike poses that would make even seasoned yogis green with envy. Check it out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Jun,2023 06:32:55
Kareena Kapoor shares heart-melting glimpses of hubby Saif Ali Khan and their adorable baby Jeh performing yoga together! It’s a sight that will warm even the coldest of hearts. The Kapoor-Khan family all gathered on the mat, embracing the serenity and harmony of yoga. Saif and baby Jeh, like a dynamic duo, strike poses that would make even seasoned yogis green with envy.

Kareena Kapoor’s adorable family pictures on International Yoga Day

The bond between father and son shines through as they embark on this wellness journey together, creating precious family moments that will be cherished forever. Kareena Kapoor, the queen of expressive captions, beautifully captures the essence of the moment with her words of healing, inspiration, and love. It’s a true celebration of International Yoga Day, where the magic of the mat unites this extraordinary family.

Sharing the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “IT All starts on the MAT…⭐️😇
Heal❤️Inspire❤️Love❤️
Happy International Yoga Day…
#Keep Moving…”

Here take a look at the picture-

Kareena Kapoor snaps hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Jeh performing yoga, see cute family moments 818456

Kareena Kapoor snaps hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Jeh performing yoga, see cute family moments 818457

International Yoga Day

The significance of International Yoga Day extends beyond the mat. It symbolizes unity and solidarity as millions of people across the globe unite in their dedication to wellness. It’s a reminder that regardless of our diverse backgrounds and cultures, we can all find common ground in our pursuit of holistic health.

This day serves as a reminder to incorporate mindfulness and self-care into our lives, not just on this specific occasion, but throughout the year. Whether it’s through asanas (yoga postures), pranayama (breathing exercises), or meditation, International Yoga Day encourages individuals to prioritize their well-being and embrace the harmony that comes from aligning the body, mind, and spirit.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

