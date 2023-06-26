Kareena Kapoor's super adorable birthday wish for sister 'Lolo' aka Karisma Kapoor is too cute

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are sister goals in the real sense of the term. Both of them have always been very close to each other since their childhood and well, we love the way they also always bond even in front of public. While Karisma was quite literally a sensation in the early years of the 80s and 90s, Kareena Kapoor entered the Hindi entertainment industry towards the end of the 90s decade. One must take note of the fact that both the beauties have done an incredible job to carry forward the legacy of the Kapoor family and well, we love it. Owing to their respective busy schedules, it is not daily that they get to spend time together. However, it certainly hasn’t changed their equation by any means.

Check out this super cute birthday moment that Kareena Kapoor has posted for Karisma Kapoor:

Yesterday marked a very special day for all siblings as it was Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo’s birthday. The entire industry wished her with perfection and well, the cutest wish had to come from her younger sister indeed. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a super cute post for Karisma that has a compilation of some of their best and cutest moments till date and well, we are truly in love. Want to check it out and fall in love? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and super cute, right folks? We at IWMBuzz wish Karisma Kapoor a lovely life going forward. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com