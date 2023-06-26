ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kareena Kapoor's super adorable birthday wish for sister 'Lolo' aka Karisma Kapoor is too cute

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor are sibling goals always and we love it. Well, whenever they have special stuff to share from their end, internet loves it. Let's check out the latest that's happening at their end and how

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
26 Jun,2023 08:57:17
Kareena Kapoor's super adorable birthday wish for sister 'Lolo' aka Karisma Kapoor is too cute

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are sister goals in the real sense of the term. Both of them have always been very close to each other since their childhood and well, we love the way they also always bond even in front of public. While Karisma was quite literally a sensation in the early years of the 80s and 90s, Kareena Kapoor entered the Hindi entertainment industry towards the end of the 90s decade. One must take note of the fact that both the beauties have done an incredible job to carry forward the legacy of the Kapoor family and well, we love it. Owing to their respective busy schedules, it is not daily that they get to spend time together. However, it certainly hasn’t changed their equation by any means.

Check out this super cute birthday moment that Kareena Kapoor has posted for Karisma Kapoor:

Yesterday marked a very special day for all siblings as it was Karisma Kapoor aka Lolo’s birthday. The entire industry wished her with perfection and well, the cutest wish had to come from her younger sister indeed. Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a super cute post for Karisma that has a compilation of some of their best and cutest moments till date and well, we are truly in love. Want to check it out and fall in love? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and super cute, right folks? We at IWMBuzz wish Karisma Kapoor a lovely life going forward. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Karisma Kapoor: The Birthday Girl’s Playlist
Karisma Kapoor: The Birthday Girl’s Playlist
Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s London vacation
Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s London vacation
Kareena Kapoor snaps hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Jeh performing yoga, see cute family moments
Kareena Kapoor snaps hubby Saif Ali Khan and baby Jeh performing yoga, see cute family moments
International Yoga Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Bollywood divas who swear by yoga every day
International Yoga Day 2023: From Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, Bollywood divas who swear by yoga every day
Alia Bhatt is the ‘jet lagged’ Barbie, Kareena Kapoor says ‘cause you are…’
Alia Bhatt is the ‘jet lagged’ Barbie, Kareena Kapoor says ‘cause you are…’
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Tara Sutaria all get hailed for ‘good looks’ by Dharma Productions, check out
Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Tara Sutaria all get hailed for ‘good looks’ by Dharma Productions, check out
Latest Stories
Come fall in love with evergreen Kajal Aggarwal
Come fall in love with evergreen Kajal Aggarwal
What’s cooking at Sonakshi Sinha’s end?
What’s cooking at Sonakshi Sinha’s end?
Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur pens emotional post after completing 12 years in Mumbai, check out
Tiku Weds Sheru: Avneet Kaur pens emotional post after completing 12 years in Mumbai, check out
Rubina Dilaik’s wild berry adventure with mother is full of fun
Rubina Dilaik’s wild berry adventure with mother is full of fun
Nikki Tamboli burns internet with ultimate sensuous avatar, we are crushing
Nikki Tamboli burns internet with ultimate sensuous avatar, we are crushing
Jannat Zubair Rahmani is all about princess vibes in dark red strapless bodycon dress, check out
Jannat Zubair Rahmani is all about princess vibes in dark red strapless bodycon dress, check out
Read Latest News