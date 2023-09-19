Movies | Celebrities

Karisma Kapoor Twins With Sister Kareena Kapoor In Baggy Striped Shirt And Denim With Black Glasses

The cool sisters of Bollywood, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor, never fails to turn heads with their casual staple. Today, they are twinning in striped shirts and denim with glasses. Check out the photos

19 Sep,2023
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are Bollywood’s coolest sisters, who often serve siblings’ goals wherever they go. The duo is often snapped together; whether burning calories in the gym or arriving at events, the sisters walk together. This time, the girls are winning hearts with their twinning fashion.

The beloved Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared twinning photos with her sister Kareena Kapoor. Karisma and Kareena are known for their versatility on-screen; they never miss a chance to grab attention with their fashion moment.

Karisma twins with Kareena as the duo don a blue and white fine striped baggy shirt. Kareena paired her look with white-washed denim, while Karisma chose blue denim. The staple fashion does not end there as they don similar black glasses, complementing the bossy vibes. And comfortable bellies rounded their overall look.

In the first photo, Karisma posed with Kareena in a selfie snap; the duo tried to pout and looked adorable together. Undoubtedly, their amazing bond is an inspiration for many. In contrast, the next picture is a perfect vibe. The duo poses like the queen of their den. Their swag and style are just wow.

Did you like Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s twinning glam?

