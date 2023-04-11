Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are sibling goals in the true sense of the term. The two of them have always been very close to each other since their childhood and well, we love the way they also always bond even in public. While Karisma Kapoor was quite literally a sensation in the early years of the 80s and 90s, Kareena Kapoor entered the Hindi entertainment industry towards the end of the 90s decade. One must note the fact that both the divas have done an incredible job to carry forward the legacy of the Kapoor family and well, we love it. Owing to their respective busy schedules, it is not daily that they get to spend time together. However, it certainly hasn’t changed their equation by any means.

Karisma Kapoor shares a super adorable photo with Kareena Kapoor from their childhood days:

Yesterday marked a very special day for all siblings as it was all about a day where we celebrate the bonding between siblings. Well, in order to celebrate it from their end, both Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor honoured their special feelings and emotions towards each other. Karisma Kapoor blessed our feed by sharing a super adorable throwback childhood photo and well, we are absolutely in awe. Do you want to get your share of visual delight? See below folks and admire right away –

Work Front:

As far as Kareena Kapoor aka our very own 'Bebo' is considered, she will next be seen in 'The Crew' alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon.