Kartik Aaryan attends wedding of his crew member Sachin, pics go viral

Check out these latest snaps of Kartik Aaryan from his bodyguard's wedding ceremony

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
02 May,2023 07:57:05
Kartik Aaryan attends wedding of his crew member Sachin, pics go viral

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular and talented, charming actors that we currently have in the Hindi film fraternity. He is the youngest superstar with a golden heart who is always there for his fans, family, friends, and especially his team and the people who he works with. Recently, an example of the same has been witnessed as he went to attend the wedding of his close and dear crew member and clicked a picture with the couple while wishing them a happy married life.

Check out how Kartik Aaryan attended the wedding of his staff member:

While Kartik went to attend the wedding of one of his crew members, he shared some pictures on his social media that he clicked at the wedding with the couple along with other friends and further wrote the caption to wish them –

“Congratulations
Sachin aur Surekha ❤️
Happy Married life ahead ❤️”

Kartik Aaryan attends wedding of his crew member Sachin, pics go viral 803077

Kartik Aaryan attends wedding of his crew member Sachin, pics go viral 803078

This indeed speaks a lot about Kartik’s generous personality that has today made him a fan-made superstar. Earlier also, Kartik has been to attend the wedding of his manager and apart from this, the superstar also took his team on a vacation to Europe after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Work Front:

Kartik Aaryan has interesting films in the pipeline like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and Kabir Khan’s Untitled Next among a few other unannounced ones. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

