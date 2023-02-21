Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular and admired actors and performing artistes that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actor started working hard in the entertainment space many years. However, he’s been a late bloomer in Hindi entertainment industry. Although he started working many years back, his actual success happened for the first time for real when he worked in movies like Luka Chhupi, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and others. The year 2022 has been really amazing and fantastic for him at a professional level and that’s why, quite literally anything and everything that he’s done from his end has managed to win hearts of one and all with perfection.

Well, talking about movies and success ladies and gentlemen, right now, Kartik Aaryan is getting a lot of love and appreciation for the success of his latest film ‘Shehzada’ and well, we truly appreciate every bit of it and for real. His social media posts are lit and no wonder, we are absolutely in awe of everything that he shares from his end. Well, right now, Kartik Aaryan is showing off his stylish and chiseled physique in a well-fitted vest and guess who likes that post the most? None other than Bhojpuri actress Monalisa. See below folks –

