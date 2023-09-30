Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up 'Chandu Champion' Kashmir Schedule Dipping In Icey Water

Highlights

The charming chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion,’ and the shoot is happening in the heaven of earth Kashmir. Kartik took to his Instagram handle and revealed that it was a wrap-up for the Kashmir schedule shoot. In the post, he shared a video of himself taking a dip in icy water in Kashmir.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Wrapping up a Power Packed Action Schedule with a First time experience of an Ice bath in the river that too in Kashmir #BucketList #RecoveryMode #ChanduChampion.” In the video, Kartik enjoys the chilling water, and his expression shows how he must be feeling. Though it was tough, he did it and also ticked marked one of his bucket lists.

Chandu Champion Story

Chandu Champion is the story of Murlikant Patekar. He was India’s first Paralympic gold medalist; he won at the 1972 Summer Paralympic in Germany and was honored with Padma Shri in 2018.

About The Film

Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner jointly. The film also features Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Bhuvan Arora, and Adonis Kapsalis.

