Kartik Aaryan’s Mom Reacts To His Transformation For ‘Chandu Champion’

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved stars in Bollywood. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming film, Chandu Champion. With the poster and trailer of the film, this biographical film seems special for the actor. To give his best for his character in the film, the actor incredibly underwent transformation which also promoted his mom to react.

Kartik Aaryan’s Incredible Transformation

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a collage photo showcasing his before and after look. In the first click the actor looks a little uneven while the other click shows his stunning physique, leaving us surprised. Kartik’s incredible transformation for his role in the film is testament to his dedication for the craft and fitness.

In his caption, Kartik, in brief, talks about his journey from 39 percent of body fat to reducing it to 7 percent of body fat. He has come a long way, and it took real dedication and hard work. His journey from an insomniac to a fitness enthusiast has been amazing. The actor shares how his mother reacted when he used to stay in the gym for a long time.

“From 39 % body fat to 7 % body fat !! From being an ‘insomniac’ to turning into a ‘fitness enthusiast,’ it’s surely a journey of one and half years to remember for me. The life of the living legend Mr Murlikant Petkar, not only made me a stronger human being but also, further installed the belief that if you can dream it, then you can achieve it… nothing is impossible. Pehle mummy kehti thi, ‘beta gym jao’ lekin aaj kal haalaat aise hain ki unhe call karke bolna padta hai, ‘beta gym se vapas aa jao. #ChanduChampion #14thJune @kabirkhankk #SajidNadiadwala,” the actor wrote.

Chandu Champion will hit the theater on 14 June 2024.