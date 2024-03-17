Kartik Aaryan’s Savage Reply Is No Miss On A Fan Comment, “6cr Wali Gari Mujhe Dedo”

The charming Bollywood hottie Kartik Aaryan purchased a new car a couple of days ago. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor added a Range Rover SV to his long list of car collections. The swanky new ride comes with a hefty price that will leave you spellbound.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik posted a photo showcasing a glimpse of his new Range Rover SV worth 4.17 crore. He can be seen sleeping in the boot with his pet dog and captioned it, “Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi.” However, today, the actor posted a video of himself on his Instagram, in which Kartik can be seen cycling in a sando and joggers. He captioned the post, “Ab soch raha hu set per bhi cycle se hi jau.”

Reacting to this, fans dropped sarcastic comments. A user wrote, “6cr wali gari mujhe dedo.” Kartik replied savagely, “Abhi ek aur dost udhaar pe leke gaya hai.. aate hi batata hu.” While ghevitejr said, “Ye dekho bhai 5cr ki gadi kharid ke cycle pe ghum raha hai.” To this, the actor said, “Puraani Aadatein chutne mein time lagta hai.”

Well, Kartik’s savage reply is absolutely no miss. What do you think about this? Please drop your views in the comments box.