'Kat You Have Killed It' Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif Before Release Of 'Tiger 3' Party Track

The iconic Tiger and Zoya are all set to thrill the audience yet again in Tiger 3, along with their love drama and some thrilling action scenes. As the film’s release is nearing, Yash Raj Films will release the first track of the film. This song is special for many reasons like it is the first song by Arijit Singh for Salman Khan amidst the feud between the two. Also, this will be the next party anthem and the film’s first song. Today, Salman shared a new look from the song and also praised the actress. Let’s check it out below.

Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif Before Release Of ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a new look of Katrina Kaif from the song. In the image, Katrina is seen in a fiery avatar as she dons a black and white checkered strapless bralette top paired with high-waist shorts. She completes her look with the funky neon shrug. She adds an extra dose of glamour with the neon boots and long earrings.

In the next photo, Katrina Kaif looks sunshine in the plunging neckline trail gown. She can be seen sitting in the desert area under the sunny weather. While sharing these glimpses from the song, Salman Khan, in the caption, wrote, “Kat you have killed it! lways a pleasure to dance with you Watch Tiger and Zoya in the party track #LekePrabhuKaNaam, dropping on 23rd October on www.youtube.com/yrf #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will be released on 12th November 2023. It will be released in 3 languages: Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

