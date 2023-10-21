Movies | Celebrities

'Kat You Have Killed It' Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif Before Release Of 'Tiger 3' Party Track

Increasing the anticipation for Tiger 3, Salman Khan shares a new look from the party song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam. ' He also praises Katrina Kaif before the release of the song. Let's check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Oct,2023 16:30:07
'Kat You Have Killed It' Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif Before Release Of 'Tiger 3' Party Track 863191

The iconic Tiger and Zoya are all set to thrill the audience yet again in Tiger 3, along with their love drama and some thrilling action scenes. As the film’s release is nearing, Yash Raj Films will release the first track of the film. This song is special for many reasons like it is the first song by Arijit Singh for Salman Khan amidst the feud between the two. Also, this will be the next party anthem and the film’s first song. Today, Salman shared a new look from the song and also praised the actress. Let’s check it out below.

Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif Before Release Of ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’

Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a new look of Katrina Kaif from the song. In the image, Katrina is seen in a fiery avatar as she dons a black and white checkered strapless bralette top paired with high-waist shorts. She completes her look with the funky neon shrug. She adds an extra dose of glamour with the neon boots and long earrings.

'Kat You Have Killed It' Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif Before Release Of 'Tiger 3' Party Track 863192

'Kat You Have Killed It' Salman Khan Praises Katrina Kaif Before Release Of 'Tiger 3' Party Track 863193

In the next photo, Katrina Kaif looks sunshine in the plunging neckline trail gown. She can be seen sitting in the desert area under the sunny weather. While sharing these glimpses from the song, Salman Khan, in the caption, wrote, “Kat you have killed it! lways a pleasure to dance with you Watch Tiger and Zoya in the party track #LekePrabhuKaNaam, dropping on 23rd October on www.youtube.com/yrf #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will be released on 12th November 2023. It will be released in 3 languages: Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan grills Isha Malviya over accusing Abhishek Kumar of physical violence 863188
Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan grills Isha Malviya over accusing Abhishek Kumar of physical violence
Tiger 3: Salman Khan Unveils 'Pehli Jhalak' Of First Song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' With Katrina Kaif 862620
Leke Prabhu Ka Naam: Salman Khan Unveils First Look Of ‘Tiger 3’ Song
Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif unveils Emraan Hashmi aka ‘sinister’ Aatish’s first-look poster, check out 862116
Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif unveils Emraan Hashmi aka ‘sinister’ Aatish’s first-look poster, check out
Tiger 3 To Release On A Sunday 862015
Tiger 3 To Release On A Sunday
Tiger 3 trailer: Netizens hail the return of Salman Khan as the OG spy of YRF’s Spy Universe 861921
Tiger 3 trailer: Netizens hail the return of Salman Khan as the OG spy of YRF’s Spy Universe
Wedding Guest Style: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Priyanka Chopra's traditional dresses to steal 860787
Wedding Guest Style: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif & Priyanka Chopra’s traditional dresses to steal

Latest Stories

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana' From ‘Tejas’, A Melodious Anthem’ Song OUT NOW 863223
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dil Hai Ranjhana’ From ‘Tejas’, A Melodious Anthem’ Song OUT NOW
Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka 863248
Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka
[Photos] Shweta Tiwari Is Vision In Anarkali Suit With Statement Jhumkas 863178
[Photos] Shweta Tiwari Is Vision In Anarkali Suit With Statement Jhumkas
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover 863237
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover
Ranveer Singh Tops the Charts Leaving Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli Behind: India's King of Brand Endorsements 863226
Ranveer Singh Tops the Charts Leaving Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli Behind: India’s King of Brand Endorsements
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad vows to save Sahiba 863228
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad vows to save Sahiba
Read Latest News