ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in crochet bikini styles, what a visual delight

Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi have always been at the forefront of things when it comes to sizzling the oomph game on social media and internet. Their fitness game reflects best in sensuous bikinis and this time, we show you their sensuous snaps in bikinis. Come check out

Author: IWMBuzz
19 May,2023 15:59:49
Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in crochet bikini styles, what a visual delight

Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi are two of the most stunning and sensuous actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Both Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi have been slaying the vogue game and oomph quotient with perfection in literally anything and everything that they do and well, that’s why, fans love them wholeheartedly and how. While Katrina Kaif has been a lot senior to Nora Fatehi and other fraternity members in terms of both age and industry experience, Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, has been winning hearts with perfection ever since she started getting her share of fandom and mass popularity since 2018. Both Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi are extremely popular on social media and well, that’s why, all their photos and videos go viral.

Check out how to sizzle in stylish bikini styles like Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi:

The thing with both Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi is that come what may, they never let go off their fitness quotient and flexibility. No matter how busy or occupied they are in their respective lives, they always find out time for workout and well, we love it. Well, to tell you all about their bikini style game, what truly better than the bikini styles to flaunt your fitness game? Well, in case you haven’t seen them slay in stunning bikini avatars before, here’s your golden opportunity. Come check out –

 

Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in crochet bikini styles, what a visual delight 808662 Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi in crochet bikini styles, what a visual delight 808663

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Both Katrina Kaif and Nora Fatehi are burning hearts with precision in these bikini snaps, right? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people
Anushka Sharma and Nora Fatehi's heartfelt birthday wishes for their special people
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in stunning shimmery transparent see-through sarees, a visual delight
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi in stunning shimmery transparent see-through sarees, a visual delight
Dher Saara Pyaar: Katrina Kaif's love-filled birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal is 'couple goals'
Dher Saara Pyaar: Katrina Kaif's love-filled birthday wish for Vicky Kaushal is 'couple goals'
Want to experiment with unique lipstick shades? Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon are here with special inspiration
Want to experiment with unique lipstick shades? Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Kriti Sanon are here with special inspiration
Kajal Aggarwal and Nora Fatehi dazzle in navy blue long-sleeve outfits (see pics)
Kajal Aggarwal and Nora Fatehi dazzle in navy blue long-sleeve outfits (see pics)
Watch: Reporter asks Vicky Kaushal what he would do if he got someone better than Katrina Kaif, see adorable reaction
Watch: Reporter asks Vicky Kaushal what he would do if he got someone better than Katrina Kaif, see adorable reaction
Latest Stories
“I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was”, when Ileana D’Cruz debunked her pregnancy rumours
“I'm not pregnant. In fact, I would have been super happy if I was”, when Ileana D’Cruz debunked her pregnancy rumours
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra makes a special request to Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Shivendra makes a special request to Surilii
Exclusive: Yeh Meri Family fame Ahan Nirban to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Exclusive: Yeh Meri Family fame Ahan Nirban to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Kriti Sanon's silver magic is too hot to handle
Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Kriti Sanon's silver magic is too hot to handle
Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?
Bigg Boss Babes: What's cooking at Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's end?
I like to play serious roles: Muohit Joushi
I like to play serious roles: Muohit Joushi
Read Latest News