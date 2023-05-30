ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's unbelievable 'yellow magic'

Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi are magical for real when it comes to stabbing the oomph game and raising the heat with perfection. Well, it's time to check out how they all sizzle when they wear beautiful yellow sarees

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
30 May,2023 03:00:54
Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's unbelievable 'yellow magic'

Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi are three of the most captivating and droolworthy beauties and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. While Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi have been forces to reckon with for the longest time first in the South regional entertainment industry before moving to B-Town, Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, became a sensation and a stunner immediately after her grand success in B-Town and well, ever since then, she has simply been phenomenal and fantastic in the true and genuine sense of the term. While Katrina is a lot senior to Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi both in terms of age and experience, she’s certainly proven her mettle in the all the big-budget commercial as well as critically-acclaimed films that she’s been a part of.

Check out how Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif and Sai Pallavi are slaying hearts with perfection in their amazing yellow saree avatars:

The thing with Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif and Sai Pallavi is that come what may, be it anything and everything that they wear grabs attention and limelight for all the right reasons. Although their respective vogue and fashion game as per our observation is quite different from each other, one thing that our fashion police over here have observed is their love for the colour yellow. Be it western stylish outfits or captivating saree avatars, they can raise the heat anywhere and everywhere as per their choice. Want to learn the swag? Here you go –

Kajal Aggarwal:

Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's unbelievable 'yellow magic' 811007

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's unbelievable 'yellow magic' 811008

Sai Pallavi:

Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's unbelievable 'yellow magic' 811010

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational in the real sense of the term, right folks? Wonderful and amazing, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's fancy earrings magic (trending pics alert)
Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's fancy earrings magic (trending pics alert)
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde in sky-blue saree ensembles, a visual delight
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde in sky-blue saree ensembles, a visual delight
Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's ultimate denim style hack
Pooja Hegde, Katrina Kaif and Kajal Aggarwal's ultimate denim style hack
Kajal Aggarwal, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in stunning hot pant style, a visual delight
Kajal Aggarwal, Nora Fatehi and Kriti Sanon in stunning hot pant style, a visual delight
The magic of Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal's eyes
The magic of Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Kajal Aggarwal's eyes
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif: When celebs wore fashion that were budget friendly
Latest Stories
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings to fifth IPL trophy, fans can't keep calm
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni leads Chennai Super Kings to fifth IPL trophy, fans can't keep calm
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik and Sumbul Touqeer Khan are shining damsels in printed outfits, see swag moments
“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read
“She might slap me on my face”, Gulshan Devaiah on Tamannaah Bhatia as he linked her with Vijay Varma, read
Watch: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Fans Couldn't Stop Gushing
Watch: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Fans Couldn't Stop Gushing
Priyanka Chopra’s Love Again Review: Is Not As Awful As You Think
Priyanka Chopra’s Love Again Review: Is Not As Awful As You Think
Pankaj Kapoor Birthday Special: IWMBuzz pays tribute to actor's seamless brilliance
Pankaj Kapoor Birthday Special: IWMBuzz pays tribute to actor's seamless brilliance
Read Latest News