Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi's unbelievable 'yellow magic'

Katrina Kaif, Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi are three of the most captivating and droolworthy beauties and performing artistes that we have in the Indian entertainment industry. While Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi have been forces to reckon with for the longest time first in the South regional entertainment industry before moving to B-Town, Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, became a sensation and a stunner immediately after her grand success in B-Town and well, ever since then, she has simply been phenomenal and fantastic in the true and genuine sense of the term. While Katrina is a lot senior to Kajal Aggarwal and Sai Pallavi both in terms of age and experience, she’s certainly proven her mettle in the all the big-budget commercial as well as critically-acclaimed films that she’s been a part of.

Check out how Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif and Sai Pallavi are slaying hearts with perfection in their amazing yellow saree avatars:

The thing with Kajal Aggarwal, Katrina Kaif and Sai Pallavi is that come what may, be it anything and everything that they wear grabs attention and limelight for all the right reasons. Although their respective vogue and fashion game as per our observation is quite different from each other, one thing that our fashion police over here have observed is their love for the colour yellow. Be it western stylish outfits or captivating saree avatars, they can raise the heat anywhere and everywhere as per their choice. Want to learn the swag? Here you go –

