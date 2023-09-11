Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos

In the world of cinema, where glamour and style play an important role, Keerthy Suresh always stands out as a radiant star in the ethnic drape. The queen of hearts, the actress recently graced her Instagram handle with a series of cheerful photoshoots that left her fans in awe. Dressed in the elegance of a six-yard drape, Keerthy looked nothing short of a regal treat.

Keerthy Suresh In The Ethnic Kanjivaram Saree

Taking to her Instagram handle, Keerthy Suresh showcases her festive vibes in the six-yard drape. Celebrating ‘Thiruvonam, ‘ the diva in the images can be seen wearing an off-white Kanjivaram cotton saree with gold work, which she paired elegantly with a sleeveless designer blouse.

But wait, there is more to the ethnic glam. Keerthy pairs up the six-yard style with the oxidized suryakanti jhumkas. The gold bangles in one hand and a watch in the other add up an extra dose of classy-ness. Her open hairstyle, minimal eye makeover, pink lips, and a bindi on her forehead elevate her enchanting appearance.

The grand catch of her appearance is the black glasses that she dons over her saree glam. In the stunning saree style, Keerthy Suresh makes her festival more enlightening.

Did you like Keerthy Suresh’s festival vibes in a six-yard drape? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.