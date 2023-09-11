Movies | Celebrities

Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos

Keerthy Suresh is a heartthrob beauty. The actress is celebrating the 'Thiruvonam' festive vibes in an ethnic Kanjivaram cotton saree. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
11 Sep,2023 01:15:26
Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850163

In the world of cinema, where glamour and style play an important role, Keerthy Suresh always stands out as a radiant star in the ethnic drape. The queen of hearts, the actress recently graced her Instagram handle with a series of cheerful photoshoots that left her fans in awe. Dressed in the elegance of a six-yard drape, Keerthy looked nothing short of a regal treat.

Keerthy Suresh In The Ethnic Kanjivaram Saree

Taking to her Instagram handle, Keerthy Suresh showcases her festive vibes in the six-yard drape. Celebrating ‘Thiruvonam, ‘ the diva in the images can be seen wearing an off-white Kanjivaram cotton saree with gold work, which she paired elegantly with a sleeveless designer blouse.

But wait, there is more to the ethnic glam. Keerthy pairs up the six-yard style with the oxidized suryakanti jhumkas. The gold bangles in one hand and a watch in the other add up an extra dose of classy-ness. Her open hairstyle, minimal eye makeover, pink lips, and a bindi on her forehead elevate her enchanting appearance.

Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850164

Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850165

Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850166

Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850167

Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850168

Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850169

Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850170

Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850171

Keerthy Suresh Celebrates 'Thiruvonam' In Ethnic Kanjivaram Cotton Saree And Glasses; Check Out Photos 850172

The grand catch of her appearance is the black glasses that she dons over her saree glam. In the stunning saree style, Keerthy Suresh makes her festival more enlightening.

Did you like Keerthy Suresh’s festival vibes in a six-yard drape? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Jawan Box Office Review: Keerthy Suresh posts on Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer 'Jawan' 849349
Jawan Box Office Review: Keerthy Suresh posts on Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer ‘Jawan’
Keerthy Suresh Embraces Lavender Love In Sequin Saree And Corset Blouse 848491
Keerthy Suresh Embraces Lavender Love In Sequin Saree And Corset Blouse
Keerthy Suresh Pens A Heart Melting Wish For Her Pet Dog Nyke, Check Out 848346
Keerthy Suresh Pens A Heart Melting Wish For Her Pet Dog Nyke, Check Out
Keerthy Suresh exudes grace in blue embellished adorn, see pics 842679
Keerthy Suresh exudes grace in blue embellished adorn, see pics
Keerthy Suresh Can't Get Over The Thailand Vacation; Watch Throwback Video 840948
Keerthy Suresh Can’t Get Over The Thailand Vacation; Watch Throwback Video
Keerthy Suresh Kick Starts Pleasant Morning Shoot With Girl Gang: See Pics 836692
Keerthy Suresh Kick Starts Pleasant Morning Shoot With Girl Gang: See Pics

Latest Stories

Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos 850177
Sumbul Touqeer Poses In Electric Blue Satin Thigh High Slit Gown, See Stunning Photos
Surbhi Jyoti paints dream in sheer navy blue saree and backless blouse, watch 850155
Surbhi Jyoti paints dream in sheer navy blue saree and backless blouse, watch
Sanya Malhotra embodies Victorian glam in deep neck velvet midi, Tamanna Bhatia lovestruck 850269
Sanya Malhotra embodies Victorian glam in deep neck velvet midi, Tamanna Bhatia lovestruck
Hotness Alert! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa stuns in black bikini set 850281
Hotness Alert! Antara Biswas aka Monalisa stuns in black bikini set
Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress 850308
Sonalee Kulkarni looks like Monsoon dream in floral beige maxi dress
Inside Shraddha Kapoor’s lazy “pawsome” Sunday, see photos 850343
Inside Shraddha Kapoor’s lazy “pawsome” Sunday, see photos
Read Latest News