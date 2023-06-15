Keerthy Suresh gets her summer sorted with Panduri mangoes

Panduri mangoes are the superheroes of the mango kingdom, striking the perfect balance between sweetness and tanginess. Imagine a fruity symphony playing on your palate, with notes of citrus, pineapple, and peach dancing harmoniously. It’s a tropical party in your mouth, and everyone’s invited!

And that’s what Keerthy Suresh is currently enjoying back and forth. The actress shared a reel video on her social media handle, where we can see her enjoying sweet pulpy panduri mango.

Keerthy Suresh’s video

Keerthy Suresh showcased her love for the sweet and pulpy Panduri mangoes. With a captivating smile on her face, Keerthy can be seen savoring the juicy mango as she indulges in its delectable taste.

For this special moment, Keerthy chose to dress in a stylish candy-orange long dress that perfectly complemented the vibrant hues of the mango. The dress not only added a touch of elegance to her look but also enhanced the overall cheerful and summery vibes of the video.

Check it out-

With her long hair flowing gracefully, Keerthy clipped it back before diving into her favourite Panduri mangoes, allowing her to fully enjoy the experience. Her effortless style and natural beauty added an extra charm to the moment, making it even more enjoyable for her fans.

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible for real, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com