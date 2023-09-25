Keerthy Suresh Goes Chic In Blue Tailored Pant Suit, Wavy Hairstyle, And Gold Choker Necklace

The South beauty Keerthy Suresh caught all the spotlight on her with her new chic style in the comfort of a classy fit pant suit. With her impeccable taste in fashion, the actress never fails to buzz in the headlines. Let’s take a full look.

Keerthy Suresh’s Chic Style I’m Pant Suit

For making a stellar appearance on the red carpet of the SIIMA Awards 2023, South queen Keerthy Suresh opted for a classy outfit. She dons an eye-catching blue tailored blazer with matching loose pants. She secured the bodice with a matching tie-knot belt. The plunging collar neckline defines her strong look.

How To Sass Up The Chic Look

The beach-wavy open hairstyle gives her a sense of boldness. With a bold black eye makeover, dewy cheeks, and nude lips, Keerthy Suresh spreads her class. The gold chain pattern choker completes her modern-day style. The gold bracelet over the blazer sleeves exudes irresistible charm. With the black toe-point heels, she uplifted her stunning appearance.

With the striking poses in the pant suit, Keerthy Suresh makes us hooked to her photos. However, in the caption, the actress thanked her fans for making her win the SIIMA Award. She captioned her post, “Blue-ming with gratitude!.”

Did you like Keerthy Suresh’s chic style in a blue pant suit? Let us know in the comments box below.