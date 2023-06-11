ADVERTISEMENT
Keerthy Suresh prompts elegance in black sheer saree, check out

Stepping out in style, Keerthy Suresh effortlessly flaunted her impeccable fashion sense by pairing the gorgeous saree with a sleeveless noodle strap black blouse. Check out the pictures below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 Jun,2023 08:33:21
Keerthy Suresh, the queen of elegance, recently set hearts aflutter with her stunning black sheer saree ensemble. Stepping out in style, she effortlessly flaunted her impeccable fashion sense by pairing the gorgeous saree with a sleeveless noodle strap black blouse. As if that wasn’t enough to leave us mesmerized, she added a touch of glamour with dazzling golden drop earrings that perfectly complemented the ensemble.

Keerthy Suresh’s stunning look in black saree

To complete her stunning look, Keerthy opted for a sleek pulled-back ponytail, allowing her radiant beauty to take center stage. And let’s not forget her bold makeup look, which added an extra oomph to her already enchanting presence. With grace and confidence, Keerthy shared a glimpse of her mesmerizing appearance from the event, leaving us eagerly awaiting her next stunning fashion adventure. It’s safe to say that Keerthy Suresh knows how to turn heads and create magic wherever she goes!

Sharing the pictures, Keerthy Suresh wrote, “An amazing night with some amazing people! 🖤Can’t wait for the release! #MAAMANNAN #AudioLaunch #Candids”

Here take a look-

The highly awaited movie of the year, “Maamannan,” has been generating immense buzz among fans. The excitement stems from the fact that the film showcases the beloved actor Vadivelu, affectionately known as Vaigai Puyal, in a completely new and unprecedented role. Additionally, “Maamannan” also marks the comeback of director Selvaraj, whose previous venture “Karnan” created a massive impact in the Tamil film industry.

