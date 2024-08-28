Keerthy Suresh Stuns in Grey Floral Saree-Elevates Ethnic Fashion to New Heights

Keerthy Suresh, the talented actress, has again proven her status as a top fashionista with her latest saree look. The grey floral drape she wore is a testament to her impeccable taste in ethnic fashion. The semi-sheer grey saree featured contrasting white floral details and glitzy sequin borders, perfectly blending minimalism and statement-making style.

Keerthy paired the stunning saree with a shimmery silver blouse that perfectly matched the aesthetic. Her nude makeup, with winged eyeliner and glossy lips, complemented the look, rounding it off with elegance. The actress’s choice of a saree over high-octane lehengas showcases her appreciation for the timeless grace of a well-draped saree.

This stunning look was showcased during the promotion of her upcoming movie, Raghu Thatha, where Keerthy Suresh is set to impress audiences with her acting prowess. The movie’s promotion saw Keerthy donning this gorgeous grey floral saree, which has already garnered attention from fashion enthusiasts.

Keerthy’s love for sarees is evident in her Instagram post, where she shared the grey floral saree look with the caption, “The only grey I like.” Keerthy has been impressed with her saree style before. Previously, she wore a beautiful blue floral drape with gold-toned floral applique and sequin detailing, setting the tone for festivities.

The actress’s saree-torial streak is improving with each look, solidifying her position as a fashion icon in the industry. Her ability to elevate ethnic fashion to new heights is a testament to her style and grace. With each new look, Keerthy Suresh inspires fans with her impeccable fashion sense.