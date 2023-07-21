ADVERTISEMENT
Keerthy Suresh Turns Muse In Ethnic Black Embroidered Kurta And Dewy Makeup

The talented Keerthy Suresh is one of the renowned actresses in the South. Check out her ethnic glam in a black embroidered kurta paired and dewy makeup

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Jul,2023 19:34:48
Keerthy Suresh is a powerhouse of talent. With her acting skills, she has ruled over hearts. Besides her on-screen appearances, she is known for her exquisite fashion. Whether ethnic or western, Keerthy knows to pull out statement looks with her sartorial wardrobe collection. Yet again, fans got mesmerized by her ethnic look in a black embroidered kurta and dewy makeup.

Keerthy Suresh Look In Black Kurta

The diva shared new pictures on her profile. She wore a beautiful black anarkali kurta with gold thread embroidery and a high waist slit paired with plain black pants. A pair of gold and diamond jhumka rounded her ethnicity. She appeared jaw-dropping with dewy makeup, shadowed eyes, blushed cheeks, and nude lips. At the same time, her open hairstyle added to her beauty.

Keerthy Suresh posed, flaunting her gorgeousness in the picture. She took the support of the mirror wall and posed for a stunning photo. At the same time, her beautiful smile caught our attention. She is a mix of everyone from beautiful to spicy. She captioned her post with a red heart.

The actress is gearing up for her upcoming film Maamannan. The film also stars Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. The film will release on Netflix on the 27th of July.

Did you like Keerthy Suresh’s new ethnic look for her movie promotions? Please share your opinion in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

