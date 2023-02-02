Beach getaways are ambiguous alone without the right steamy beachwear, whether it’s a chic kaftan or pretty swimwear. The many options on the haute couture spree that have always apprehended our attention include pretty, playful designs. Keerthy Suresh beachwear is one such instance. Given that, the actress’ stunning ever appeal at the Thailand beach recently got us all dumbfounded at every bit, and here we have shared some of her best from her timeline.

Keerthy Suresh shared an array of pictures on her Instagram timeline from her Thailand getaway garnering a lot of views and praises from her fans country wide. Keerthy owns a whopping number of fan following on her Instagram, and is one of the most adored actresses from the south. Keerthy is known for her style aptitudes and honed acting prowess.

Coming to her most stunning beach wears from the queue, here take a look-



Here’s when Keerthy posed in an infinity pool with floating breakfast tray. The actress looked absolutely stunning in her bandeau bikini that she teamed with black shades and wet hairdo.

When Keerthy Suresh headed for a day out by the beach looking all grand and preppy in her white oversized shirt. The actress completed the look with black round shades, white sun hat, black biker shorts and a side bag.

The time Keerthy Suresh stepped out in a gorgeous bright orange bodycon dress for her beach day out. The actress teamed it off with a pair of white sneakers, long wavy curls and black shades. The actress completed the entire look with a stylish side bag and of course her ever beautiful smile.

Remember this stunning appeal straight from Spain? Here we can see her wearing an aqua blue flared midi dress with strappy shoulders and square neckline. She teamed it off with broad rimmed hat