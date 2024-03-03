Khushi Kapoor Exudes Glamour In Blue And Black Bodycon Gown; Check Now!

Khushi Kapoor, the lovely social media sensation, has been in the news recently for her amazing sense of style. Khushi Kapoor is renowned for her daring and avant-garde style selections. The actress likes to play around with materials and colors, typically dressing in vibrant hues. She is renowned for their daring and avant-garde wardrobe selections. The diva frequently combines modern and classic designs to create distinctive appearances. She frequently dresses in chic, contemporary, comfortable, and fashionable clothing.

Today, she uploaded a picture series of herself in a blue and black bodycon gown on Instagram. Have a look.

Khushi Kapoor’s Blue And Black Gown Look

The Archies actress looked gorgeous in a blue and black gown and shared a picture series on Instagram. The diva appeared in a dark blue and black 3-D floral featuring an off-shoulder, sleeveless, midriff fitted bodycon floor-length gown. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The actress applied brown shade makeup with brown shimmery eyes, highlighted cheeks, and creamy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver and pearl embellished necklace, earrings, gold bracelets, silver and diamond rings paired with black high heels. In the post, she posed elegantly with a bright smile and toned figure.

Did you like Khushi Kapoor’s latest outfit appearance? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.