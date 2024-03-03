Movies | Celebrities

Khushi Kapoor Exudes Glamour In Blue And Black Bodycon Gown; Check Now!

Recently, Khushi Kapoor's wardrobe choices have been generating media attention. Additionally, the actress draws our attention in the newest picture session with her blue and black gown. Let's look at this below.

Author: Srushti Gharat
Khushi Kapoor Exudes Glamour In Blue And Black Bodycon Gown; Check Now! Credit: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Khushi Kapoor, the lovely social media sensation, has been in the news recently for her amazing sense of style. Khushi Kapoor is renowned for her daring and avant-garde style selections. The actress likes to play around with materials and colors, typically dressing in vibrant hues. She is renowned for their daring and avant-garde wardrobe selections. The diva frequently combines modern and classic designs to create distinctive appearances. She frequently dresses in chic, contemporary, comfortable, and fashionable clothing.

Today, she uploaded a picture series of herself in a blue and black bodycon gown on Instagram. Have a look.

Khushi Kapoor’s Blue And Black Gown Look

Khushi Kapoor Exudes Glamour In Blue And Black Bodycon Gown; Check Now! 884938

The Archies actress looked gorgeous in a blue and black gown and shared a picture series on Instagram. The diva appeared in a dark blue and black 3-D floral featuring an off-shoulder, sleeveless, midriff fitted bodycon floor-length gown. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The actress applied brown shade makeup with brown shimmery eyes, highlighted cheeks, and creamy lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver and pearl embellished necklace, earrings, gold bracelets, silver and diamond rings paired with black high heels. In the post, she posed elegantly with a bright smile and toned figure.

Did you like Khushi Kapoor’s latest outfit appearance? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.