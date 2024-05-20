Khushi Kapoor Shares Photos Showcasing Her Cozy Moments In Bed Orry Says, “Is This Allowed..”

Khushi Kapoor, the rising star of Bollywood, has recently made her debut in films with the OTT film ‘The Archies’, garnering rave reviews. Her acting prowess aside, she has also become an internet sensation, captivating her fans with her social media presence. From her stunning looks in fashionable outfits to her candid moments with loved ones, she never fails to create a buzz with every new post. Her latest cozy photos from her bed, which even prompted her best friend Orry to react, are yet another testament to her growing popularity.

Treating her fans to insights from her room, Khushi dropped some candid and cozy shots from her bed, creating a stir on the internet. The first click is a close shot showcasing the ‘The Archies’ actress’ golden glow with rosy cheeks and lips. The sparkling, beautiful chain and bracelet add a glittery touch. Her open hairstyle, which she flipped, is oh-so-breathtaking.

However, in the next shot, Khushi mesmerizes us as she looks into the camera, sleeping on her bed, creating a moody and cozy vibe. The black-and-white photo is magical, and one can’t get over Khushi’s irresistible charm. Captioning her photos, Khushi dropped a yawning and waving hand emoji, expressing her mood.

Khushi’s cozy bed pictures prompted her best friend Orry to react, commenting, ‘Is this allowed?’ with a fire emoji. His comment could be interpreted as a question about whether Khushi is allowed to be so stunning. On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor expressed their love with heart emojis.