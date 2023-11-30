Khushi Kapoor Ups Fashion Game In Black Thigh-high Slit Gown, Athiya Shetty And Others React

Khushi Kapoor caught everyone’s attention with her stunning appearance on the red carpet last night. For the Vogue event, the actress wore an outfit by Jean Louis Sabaji, a clothing brand. Her dress black dress exudes sheer shine with a plunging neckline, a fitted waist, jaw-dropping thigh-high slit, and spectacular feathery details. The whole look was all about chic style and quotient of hotness.

Khushi Kapoor opted for the bold touch with black winged eyeliner and kajal to up her fame game. The brown nude shade eye shadow with the shiny pink cheeks and brown luscious lips gives her an edgy appearance. She looks stunning in her monotone appearance.

She adds a sparkling touch to her chic black look with the diamond embellished earrings. The low bun with a wavy side looks wow with her outfit. Lastly, with the black heels, she completes her overall glam that left many spellbound.

Throughout the photos, she flaunted her picturesque figure in the bold ensemble, making fans drool over her hot and magical charm in the bossy black. She looked nothing short of a hot mess in this avatar.

However, expressing her love, Athiya Shetty, in the comments section, dropped several fire emojis, while Rhea Kapoor was awestruck as she dropped heart-popping emojis.

