Khushi Kapoor’s Sweet Birthday Wish To Janhvi Kapoor In Childhood Snaps Says, “My Favourite Human”

It’s Janhvi Kapoor’s birthday today. The charismatic, talented, and versatile Bollywood actress turns 27 this year in 2024. Her little sister Khushi Kapoor posted the sweetest birthday wishes for her on her Instagram story. You will feel nostalgic watching them. Let’s take a look.

Khushi’s birthday wishes are wrapped in the form of throwback childhood photos of the Kapoor sisters. In the first story, she dropped a million-dollar photo featuring little Janhvi kissing her little sister Khushi. Their expression is just so adorable that one can’t take their eyes off them. While the caption reads, “My biggest cheerleader and my biggest headache.”

The other photo features Janhvi Kapoor adorably holding Khushi in her arms, and that beautiful smile on Janhvi’s face shows the sweet bond the duo share. And the text says, “Happy Birthday to my favourite human. Love you the most (with a white heart) @janhvikapoor.”

In addition, Ananya Panday also dropped a throwback childhood photo with bestie Janhvi on her Instagram story, wishing her her 27th birth anniversary. While many others also wished Janhvi Kapoor like

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in OTT film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Her appearance in the film recieved positive reviews and also it was a success on the platform.

We also wish Janhvi Kapoor a very happy birthday.

