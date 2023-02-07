Nothing compares to the Punjabi kudi mood that our actresses exude, despite the variety of styles and colors they have displayed. Because each of their Punjabi characters has a distinct individuality of their own, viewers have always admired and loved them. The list is endless and includes everyone from Kareena Kapoor Khan in “Jab We Met” to Jasmin Bhasin in “Honeymoon.”

Here is our list of women that have consistently and flawlessly portrayed a Punjabi kudi appearance in their performances.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is renowned for playing a number of memorable parts in numerous successful blockbusters. We must single out her portrayal of Geet Dhillion from “Jab We Met,” one of our all-time favorite characters that she has ever performed. Our hearts were won over in an instant by this adorable, happy, hilarious, and daring guy. Kareena Kapoor Khan gave us a glimpse into what it’s like to live as a Punjabi kudi in her role as a girl from a Punjabi household, and this character will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin, who is making her film debut, has become the internet’s most popular person because of her outstanding performance in the movie “Honeymoon.” As the film tops all charts and debuts as a blockbuster, it has become the buzz of the town. In her character as “Sukh,” Jasmin portrays a sweet Punjabi girl who always puts her family first. Her followers have proclaimed that her character is a pure soul character, complimenting and praising her acting abilities and being astounded by her debut performance.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a phenomenal actor, and her performance in “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” on her film debut will forever serve as evidence of this fact. Anushka Sharma has established herself as one of the greatest actresses in history by tackling the part of a Punjabi girl in this film with elegance. We will always have good memories of this Punjabi female avatar.

Alia Bhatt

When we discuss our entertaining, eccentric, or unpredictable Punjabi kudis, the first name that comes to mind is Kavya Pratap. In all of our minds, the iconic character that Alia Bhatt played in the film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania has left a permanent imprint. Alia Bhatt nailed her portrayal, playing an obstinate but nice Punjabi girl, with twists and spice that we all enjoyed seeing.

Kiara Advani

A dash of glitz and coolness was added by Kiara Advani to her portrayal of Dimple Cheema. This cool, collected character had us all spellbound with her charisma and sense of flair without being overly loud or crazy. She was exceptional, and she portrayed the part of the “Shershaah” protagonist “with grace and composure”.