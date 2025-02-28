Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani announce pregnancy with a heartfelt post

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani shared a special moment with their fans by announcing that they are expecting their first child. The couple made the announcement through a joint Instagram post, revealing the news with a symbolic image.

The picture featured their hands placed over each other, with a pair of baby socks resting on top. In the caption, they expressed their excitement, calling it “the greatest gift of our lives” and hinting at the arrival of their child soon.

Malhotra and Advani’s journey as a couple began while working together on the film Shershaah. Their on-screen partnership gradually turned into a real-life relationship, gaining attention after vacation pictures from South Africa surfaced. Although they kept their relationship private, their public appearances and interviews eventually confirmed their bond.

The duo tied the knot in February 2023 in Jaisalmer, opting for a private wedding ceremony attended by close family and friends. Their wedding became a major talking point, with visuals from the event widely shared online. Several elements from their wedding have since been embraced by other couples as inspiration for their own ceremonies.

With their latest announcement, fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages. The couple, who have been known for maintaining a low profile about their personal lives, have now shared a significant milestone with their audience. As they prepare to welcome their child, their journey continues to draw attention from admirers and industry peers alike.