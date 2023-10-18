Movies | Celebrities

Kiara Advani champions the ‘deep plunge drama’ in heavy sequined silver bodycon [Photos]

Kiara Advani effortlessly stole the spotlight and won the "deep plunge drama" game! Draped in a heavy sequined silver bodycon gown, she left no room for competition when it came to dazzling the onlookers

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
18 Oct,2023 00:05:15
credit: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani effortlessly stole the spotlight and won the “deep plunge drama” game! Draped in a heavy sequined silver bodycon gown, she left no room for competition when it came to dazzling the onlookers. With a playful wink at the cameras and a twirl that set the flashbulbs on fire, Kiara redefined what it means to be a true fashion maverick. Let’s take a moment to celebrate the queen of sequins and style as she reigns supreme in this mesmerizing ensemble!

Decoding Kiara’s look

Kiara Advani just cranked up the temperature a few notches! Picture this: a preppy deep neck plunging sequinned silver cutout bodycon dress, and the star herself, flaunting a sharp fringe haircut that screams ‘style’ louder than an alarm clock on a Monday morning. The result? A spectacle that could set off fireworks with its sheer dazzle! Kiara’s ensemble isn’t just a fashion choice; it’s a manifesto of glam and glory.

But what’s a glamorous dress without the perfect makeup to match, right? Kiara knows the rules and breaks them with finesse. Those sleek eyebrows could cut glass, while her dewy, subtle eyes are like two sparkling gems that leave you mesmerized. And let’s not forget those pink lips – they add a touch of sophistication to the mix. This diva isn’t just giving us fashion goals; she’s serving up a feast of style that’s got us all drooling.

See photos:

Kiara Advani champions the ‘deep plunge drama’ in heavy sequined silver bodycon [Photos] 862039

Kiara Advani champions the ‘deep plunge drama’ in heavy sequined silver bodycon [Photos] 862040

Kiara Advani champions the ‘deep plunge drama’ in heavy sequined silver bodycon [Photos] 862041

Kiara Advani champions the ‘deep plunge drama’ in heavy sequined silver bodycon [Photos] 862042

Posing for the iconic Femina magazine, Kiara is in a league of her own. She’s nurtured a different, bolder look this time, and boy, are we in awe! The boldness here isn’t just about the outfit; it’s about the attitude she brings to the game. Kiara Advani’s fashion statement is all about owning the moment, setting the trends, and, in her own words, giving off nothing but goals. Fashion world, watch out – the Kiara Advani show is here to stay!

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

