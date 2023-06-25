ADVERTISEMENT
Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha hoarding makes buzz in the city, check out

Satyaprem Ki Katha is currently having all the buzz it deserves in the city and now that the giant hoardings are up, internet is going all frenzy about the same. Owing, a user shared a picture featuring the giant hoarding of the same, as she couldn’t hold her excitement back

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
25 Jun,2023 05:31:16
The highly anticipated film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has created a buzz in Bollywood as it brings together two powerhouse production houses, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, for a massive collaboration.

What makes this collaboration even more intriguing is the fact that the film’s producers, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia, along with Kishor Arora and director Sameer Vidwans, have all been honoured with National Awards for their outstanding work in their respective feature films. Which definitely calls for a masterpiece in the row! What say?

With such an impressive team behind it, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ is set to hit theaters on June 29, 2023, creating high anticipation among moviegoers.

Well, that isn’t just the treat, readers! The hoardings are making the extra frenzy that it deserves as of now, with Kiara and Kartik starring as the leading stars in the movie. It’s a given that this duo has always the star onscreen couple, with the best chemistry ever. And we definitely smell a hit on call, with this epic one too!

Satyaprem Ki Katha hoarding makes all the buzz

Sharing the poster on social media handle, Natasha Vohra wrote, “There we go” and tagged the stars and makers of the movie too. Have a look at the post below-

Are you too excited to watch the duo make all buzz on the screen together? Well, we are! Let us know in the comments below

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

