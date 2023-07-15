ADVERTISEMENT
Kiara Advani sirens glam in black bodycon, see pics

Kiara Advani turned up the heat and unleashed her glamorous side for a stunning photoshoot with Grazia magazine. The Bollywood diva slayed in a chic black bodycon that accentuated her curves and exuded sheer elegance

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 Jul,2023 02:30:31
Kiara Advani turned up the heat and unleashed her glamorous side for a stunning photoshoot with Grazia magazine. The Bollywood diva slayed in a chic black bodycon that accentuated her curves and exuded sheer elegance. Adding a touch of opulence, Kiara paired her ensemble with golden sheer accessories, adding an extra dose of allure to her look. With her hair pulled back in a sleek and sophisticated style, she radiated confidence and sophistication. Kiara’s makeup was bold and fierce, perfectly complementing her fierce personality. Sharing the mesmerizing photoshoot pictures, she cheekily wrote, “G R A Z I A 🖤” along with credits to the talented team behind the shoot. From the photographer to the fashion director, makeup artist to hair stylist, every detail contributed to Kiara’s sizzling transformation into a true style icon. With her captivating presence, Kiara Advani continues to leave a trail of fashion goals wherever she goes.

Decoding Kiara’s look

Keeping the aura high on the edge, Kiara Advani channelled her inner boss lady like never before. Teaming the sheer black outfit with stunning golden accessories, the actress decked it up with mid-parted sleek hairdo. The diva rounded it off with bold dewy eyes, bold red lips and arched filled-in eyebrows.

Check out below-

Kiara Advani sirens glam in black bodycon, see pics 833928

It’s fair to say that the Shershaah actress is not afraid to experiment with different styles, colors, and silhouettes, always keeping her fashion game fresh and exciting. With her impeccable sense of style, she has become a fashion icon for many, inspiring fans to recreate her looks. Kiara’s fashion choices exude confidence, sophistication, and a touch of playfulness, making her a true trendsetter in the industry.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

