Kiara Advani snaps Sidharth Malhotra doing 'husband duties', here's how

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the power couple of Bollywood, recently gave their fans a glimpse into their fun-filled vacation in Japan through a series of throwback photos. The adorable pictures from their social media stories are giving us nothing but goals. Scroll down beneath to check on their pictures:

Siddharth Nigam-Kiara Advani’s vacation photos

Sidharth playfully embraced his “husband duties” in one click, showcasing himself carrying multiple shopping bags, humorously tagging Kiara Advani and stating, “Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time.” The actor further added to the laughter by sharing another picture of himself enjoying a meal, tagging Kiara and quipping, “A quick bite before we get ‘bag’ to work. Thank you for the treat Kiara Advani.” Kiara, ever the playful partner, responded to Sidharth’s captions by jokingly mentioning how she ensures he stays fit with the hashtag #SidFit. In response to the food story, Kiara sweetly wrote “anytime,” along with a kiss and heart emoji.

Sid-Kiara’s work folio

Sidharth Malhotra has made a name for himself in Bollywood with his versatile performances in films like Student of the Year, Ek Villain, and Marjaavaan. Similarly, Kiara Advani has also made waves in the industry with her notable roles in movies such as Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, and Shershaah. Beyond their on-screen success, Sidharth and Kiara’s adorable banter and shared moments on social media only reinforce their off-screen chemistry, endearing them to their fans and proving why they are a couple to watch in the glamorous world of Bollywood.