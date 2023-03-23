Magazine photoshoots are no alien to celebs nor to us! Given that, the gorgeous B-town beauties Rashmika Mandanna, Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria have outshone in their latest magazine cover photoshoots. Scroll down beneath to take a sneak peek on them.

Rashmika Mandanna

The Good Bye actress posed for the Harper’s Baazar magazine cover. The actress can be seen all gorgeous wearing a beautiful, surreal designer pantsuit in white. The actress decked it up with sleek celebrity style hairdo. Her makeup looked on point, as she decked it up with dewy soft makeup look. Prompting pure grace and poise, Rashmika got us superawed once again.

In the interview with same magazine, the actress spoke about her early memory cinema, saying, “I never saw myself as an actor, I never believed I could be one. However, I was always fascinated with cinema. I also auditioned for a few roles but nothing came through, and because of that, I began making peace with the fact that acting was not my destiny. However, after winning the title of Times Fresh Face in 2014, I got a call from Paramvah Studios (a production house). They asked me to audition for a character called Sanvi Joseph for a film called Kirik Party, which was my debut film.”

Tara Sutaria

The actress posed for Lifestyle Asia magazine cover. Looking all preppy and sultry as she wore a golden glossy co-Ord set, Tara teamed it off with her wavy beautiful golden highlighted hair. The actress completed her look with filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft bold eyes and nude pink lips. The actress rounded it off with a pair of hoop earrings.

Here take a look at the pictures-

Kiara Advani

Here’s when Kiara Advani looked absolutely stunning as she posed for the ELLE magazine cover. Decked up in a stylish white crop top the actress teamed it off with high-thigh slit zebra printed skirt. She kept her hair long and wavy and completed it with minimal makeup.