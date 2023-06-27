ADVERTISEMENT
Know why Prabhas and Anushka Shetty decided to part ways

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
27 Jun,2023 03:00:20
Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, two popular actors from the South Indian film industry, have shared a close bond and a strong friendship over the years. Their on-screen chemistry in films such as “Baahubali: The Beginning” and “Baahubali: The Conclusion” has captivated audiences and sparked speculations about their off-screen relationship.

However, it is important to note that Prabhas and Anushka have never publicly confirmed or denied being in a romantic relationship. Both actors have maintained a private and reserved stance when it comes to their personal lives. They have often emphasized their professional collaboration and their mutual admiration and respect for each other as co-stars and friends.

But given their relationship rumours hitting headlines, later it got speculated that the two decided to part ways, and it was Prabhas who decided to distance himself following Anushka Shetty’s relationship rumours.

In a report by Men XP. has surfaced, claiming that there was an alleged breakup between renowned South Indian actors Prabhas and Anushka Shetty, and the cause was said to be Anushka’s alleged infidelity. According to the report, it is suggested that Prabhas distanced himself from Anushka upon discovering the rumored affair with a senior actor. However, it is important to note that these claims have not been officially confirmed by Prabhas, Anushka, or their representatives, and should be regarded as speculative until concrete evidence or statements are provided.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

