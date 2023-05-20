ADVERTISEMENT
Kriti Sanon and her sunkissed vibes is irresistible

Kriti Sanon leaves fans astounded with her sunkissed selfies. The actress left her fans stunned with her starry casuals in the pictures that she shared on her social media handle. Check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
20 May,2023 05:43:03
In this thumping era of social media and visual storytelling, the allure and popularity of sun-kissed pictures have soared to remarkable heights. These captivating images, drenched in golden hues and bathed in the warm embrace of sunlight, have become a cherished symbol of natural beauty and a yearning for idyllic moments.

And Kriti Sanon, our very own Param Sundari, is now giving us new beauty shifts with her recent sunkissed pictures on social media. We are in absolute love with her picture online. Check down below and take some mandatory cues from the actress.

Kriti Sanon stuns in casuals

We can see Kriti Sanon wearing a stylish beige sweater with a baggy fit. The actress completed the look with her denim jeans. The diva rounded it off with a pair of funky sneakers. The diva kept her fashion on check as she wore it off with her sleek pulled back hairbun. Her makeup looked on point, as she picked up a dewy touch to her look.

Check out below-

Kriti Sanon and her sunkissed vibes is irresistible 808785

Reactions

One wrote, “Lagta hai kriti di ne jaldi jaldi me kapde oulta pehen liye hai…shoes ki khusi me …aap to bade log ho kahi nhi jaaygen shoes aapke ..”

Another wrote, “Kriti ji aap actress achi hai but sita ji ki acting achi nhi ki”

A third user wrote, “You are true definition of Beauty with brain Everyone that meets you falls in love with you.You have such a great sense of fashion. Just like a flower, your beauty radiates to the morning sun.”

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

