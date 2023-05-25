Kriti Sanon celebrates as she completes 9 years in the industry

Kriti Sanon celebrates as she completes wholesome 9 years in the industry. The Mimi actress took to her social media handle to share a poster celebrating the same, check out

In a remarkable journey since her debut in the film “Heropanti,” Kriti Sanon has etched her name in the annals of Bollywood with a string of memorable performances in movies like “Bareilly Ki Barfi,” “Luka Chuppi,” and “Panipat.” Her undeniable talent and charismatic presence have consistently captivated audiences over the span of nine years.

With an impressive track record of blockbuster hits, Kriti has firmly established herself as one of the industry’s most adored actors. However, amidst her well-deserved success, the actress recently revealed a yearning for more significant opportunities, feeling somewhat constrained by the roles presented to her. This candid admission sheds light on the challenges faced by actors seeking to break free from the limitations often imposed by the industry’s conventional narrative boundaries.

As Kriti Sanon continues to enthrall audiences with her stellar performances, her desire to explore a wider range of roles serves as a testament to her dedication and hunger for artistic growth. Fans eagerly anticipate witnessing her talent unfold in upcoming projects, eagerly awaiting the day she can showcase her full potential through diverse and compelling characters.

Kriti Sanon shares a picture celebrating 9 years

In the picture, we can see Kriti in her all character avatars, while celebrating such a huge milestone in her career. Sharing the poster she wrote, “9 years of living my dream”

Earlier talking to Hindustan Times she revealed how it’s been hard for her find filmmakers and movies in the first place for she had no background in the same. She said, “When you do not come from a film background, it anyway takes time for people even to know your name. So I wanted them to know my name, and that name to resonate with talent.”