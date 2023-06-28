ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Kriti Sanon flaunts nail paint swag, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with 'night shoots'

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are two of the most loved and admired actresses in the country and well, we love them. Well, let's check out the latest that's happening at their end and how. You will love all of it for real

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
28 Jun,2023 23:15:44
Kriti Sanon flaunts nail paint swag, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with 'night shoots'

Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are two of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry and well, we love them for all the good reasons. Both Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna have been a part of the entertainment space for many years and well, given the kind of success and popularity that both Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna have received in the past, we can certainly say that they deserve every bit of the attention and love that comes their way. Both Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are humongous stars who need no introduction and well, that’s exactly why, come what may, all their fans and lovers always shower a lot of love and affection on them for all the good and wonderful reasons.

Let’s check out what’s happening with them at present on social media:

Well, both Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna are immensely popular on social media and that’s why, they always tend to post frequently for their fans on social media handles. So, to tell you all a little bit about their recent social media stories, what do we get to see from their end? While Kriti Sanon is busy enjoying the moment where she flaunts her nail paint swag, Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, is seen talking about how she’s feeling while doing her night shoot and well, we are loving it. Want to check it out and have a look? Here you go –

Kriti Sanon flaunts nail paint swag, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with 'night shoots' 821154

Kriti Sanon flaunts nail paint swag, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with 'night shoots' 821155

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kriti Sanon in Tarun Tahiliani taupe printed saree in satin organza, a visual delight
Kriti Sanon in Tarun Tahiliani taupe printed saree in satin organza, a visual delight
Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh have a message for Arjun Kapoor
Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh have a message for Arjun Kapoor
Adipurush Was Planned As A 2-Part Film
Adipurush Was Planned As A 2-Part Film
Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘awesome pawsome’ lovey-dovey moment
Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘awesome pawsome’ lovey-dovey moment
All Smiles! Kriti Sanon finally finds the ‘love’ she desired
All Smiles! Kriti Sanon finally finds the ‘love’ she desired
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Latest Stories
Mimi Chakraborty’s Moody Vibe Is Magical
Mimi Chakraborty’s Moody Vibe Is Magical
Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty
Hina Khan Once Again To Become Khiladi, Joins Rohit Shetty
Nia Sharma Facing Aftermath Of Vacationing, Check Out
Nia Sharma Facing Aftermath Of Vacationing, Check Out
Ace Actor Ronit Roy’s Business Venture
Ace Actor Ronit Roy’s Business Venture
Check Out: Armaan Malik’s Special Person With Whom He Shares His Dream
Check Out: Armaan Malik’s Special Person With Whom He Shares His Dream
Apple Makes Major Changes After iPhone 15 Pro Design Leaked
Apple Makes Major Changes After iPhone 15 Pro Design Leaked
Read Latest News