Kriti Sanon Gives A Sneak Peek Into Her Fun Trip With Cousins

After a long time, Kriti Sanon recently enjoyed a fun vacation with her cousins. And here, the pictures from her vacation are going viral on the internet. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Aug,2023 18:36:45
Kriti Sanon recently celebrated her birthday overseas on 27th July 2023. She had fun and entertainment on her special day in the presence of her sister and cousins. She dropped the amazing birthday vacation pictures on her profile, and today once again, the diva shared a glimpse of her joyful moments with her cousins.

Kriti Sanon’s Cousins Vacation Hangover

In the shared pictures and videos, Kriti Sanon can be seen indulging herself in entertaining activities. She had an amazing time with her sister Nupur Sanon and her cousins Lakshya A and Kulin Arora. The gang of four ensured to have a refreshing and fun time.

In the long caption, Kriti Sanon expressed her happiness to have gone on a vacation. She says it was the first time and many more to come; she traveled to the other side of the world to meet her cousins. From the intense life chats to teaching Marathi words to playing Ludo, she had the best time and is missing those moments already.

Further, she also acknowledged that this generation is not good at staying in touch, and at times you understand how important it is to stay connected—and hoped to try to meet every year with her cousins and next time with the whole gang.

Did you like Kriti Sanon’s fun vacations with cousins? Please share in the comments box.

